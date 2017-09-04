Ghanaian Forward Joe Dodoo scores match-winner on Charlton debut

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

2017-09-04

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo marked his debut for English side Charlton Athletic with a strike in their 4-3 away win over Oldham Athletic at the Boundary Park on Saturday.

The 22-year-old ex-English Premier League winner arrived on loan from Scottish giants Rangers on transfer deadline day.

He climbed off the bench to score the match-winner to tilt the game in favour of the Addicks when it had been locked 3-3 with Ghanaian Tarique Fosu scoring Charlton’s second goal in the 21st minute.

Dodoo was a 50th minute substitute yesterday for the injured Karlan Ahearne-Grant and within 25 minutes of setting foot on the turf, he’d calmly slotted a one-on-one past Oldham’s Ben Wilson to put the Addicks 4-2 up.

The Kumasi-born is synonymous with scoring on his debut after scoring on his Rangers debut against East Stirling in 2016.

He bagged a hat-trick against Bury, Dodoo would soon be back at Gigg Lane as he joined them on loan in November 2015. He would play five matches for the Shakers and scored on his debut as they beat Burton Albion, who would go on to win promotion, 1-0.

Dodoo is eligible to play for both England and Ghana. He is a former England U18 international but in May 2016 was called into the senior Ghana squad for their World Cup qualifier against Mauritius. He was unable to play, though, as FIFA did not approve his change of nationality in time.