GCB wins Africa’s most compliant bank/employer

Source: GCB

GCB Bank has been adjudged the best compliant bank in Africa at the just ended Compliance Awards held in Accra over the weekend.

GCB beat competition from other intuitions in this category like First National Bank Ghana, Afriland First Bank of Liberia, Swaziland Building Society and Al Baraka Bank, South Africa.

In all, 10 awards were picked up by several organizations and individuals that have distinguished themselves in areas of risk management and compliance for last year.

GCB has in place rigorous and time tested procedures, processes, measures and Risk and Compliance Departments necessary for regulatory requirements as a commercial bank in country and even in the Africa region.

The Association of Certified Compliance Professionals is said to be Africa’s largest and most influential professional body.

It has over 2500 members from over 450 final institutions in 46 African countries and was foundered in January 2015 and has become the continent’s leading organisation on all matters relating to compliance.

Managing Director Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, applauded the Compliance team for their sterling work and performance.

He urged the staff of the Bank and the Compliance team to uphold the standard in the interest of the Bank. Following the assumption of UT Bank and Capital Banks by GCB; Mr. Sowah tasked the compliance team to play a center role in the integration process as staff of the two banks join GCB.

Present at the ceremony was the Head of Compliance Mr. Osman Abdulai, Head of Human Resource, Mr. Francis Danyi and staff from the Compliance Department.