Former school prefect of Achimota School marries gay lover in America

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-04

Former school prefect of Achimota School has left Ghana to marry his gay lover in the US.

Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Ceasar’s bold decision follows moves by parliament to impose stricter laws against homosexuality in Ghana.

The overall hatred against the gay community in Ghana has seen most of them crawl into the closet, living a secret life.

But this scorching stigma never deterred young Ghanaian gay man, Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Ceasar from living his entire life in a civil union with his American gay lover.

Photos and videos of both gay men are starting to invade the internet as the gay couple, together with their Ghanaian and American families had a historic gay wedding somewhere in America.

YEN.com.gh is gathering that Stephen was once a school prefect at the Achimota School between 1993/1994 and also host of Smash TV, an entertainment program on Metro TV.

The civil union between Stephen and his American male lover comes on the back of Ghana moving for plans to criminalize homosexuality in the coming months if not years.

In fact, the speaker of parliament, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, has been documented lashing out at Human Rights Group – Amnesty International – who called on him to relax his stance on gay rights.

In the meantime, YEN has reported of how a group of 8 Ghanaians in Canada are seeking out signatures to pressurize government of Ghana to respect the rights of the LGBT community – a development which has seen several Ghanaians lash out at them on social media.

Being Gay in comes comes with grave challenges with the most brutal and deadly been mob justice – a development which continues to see the LGBT community in Ghana always in hiding.

With this bold step taken by Stephen, it remains uncertain if many more gay men in Ghana could take the challenge or risk of leaving their country to live the life they so wish to live.