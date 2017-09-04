Flagstaff house is not a market place, not everyone should access it – Kofi Bentil

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-04

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI-Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504547761_499_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Private businessman Kofi Bentil has advised handlers of the president to ensure the seat of government is “tight and lose” for persons who have genuine business interests, instead of those who just walk in there because their party is in power.

The presidency has come under fire after corruption allegations were made against some appointees for making “requests” from persons who wanted to see the president.

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly called A-Plus, a known NPP activist and hiplife artiste and Kennedy Agyepong, NPP MP for Assin Central, have made separate allegations of impropriety against Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, and Ursula Owusu, the Communications Minister.

The case is currently being investigated by the Police CID but the two persons have so far refused to provide evidence to support their claim. Mr Agyepong has meanwhile denied ever making such claims against his colleague, while A Plus says his lawyers were not around and could not show up to honour the invitation extended to him by investigators.

Speaking to party’s delegates in Cape Coast over the weekend, President Akufo-Addo made it clear he will not condone any corrupt act in his government and called on those who allege, to be prepared to substantiate them.

Contributing on JoyFm’s newsfile program, Mr Bentil said the presidency should not be a hub for persons who only get access because they can pay money. “You can take a tour in the white but if you have no business there, forget it.”

Though he admits to not dismissing what A-Plus said, he said party related fights should not be treated as a national issue, because it draws the country back.

Deputy Minister of Finance Kwaku Kwarteng, also on the program said the issue should not be treated as an NPP matter because the outcome could impact the entire country.

“if you make a false allegation against people, those people must have remedies under the law,” he said.

He advised the three persons accused to have the “liberty” to pursue and cleans their names form the accusations thrown at them.