Family of man stabbed to death by Soldier demands justice

The family of a youngman reportedly murdered by a yet to be named soldier over a mobile phone at Kasoa in the Central Region on Friday 1st September 2017, is demanding for justice.

The deceased, Nana Yaw Owusu was stabbed to death by the soldier following a heated argument between the two.

Kwabena Amoako, brother of the deceased narrating the incident leading to his brother’s death to Kasapa News stated that during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations three men in military uniform approached the deceased and his friends who were having fun and subjected them to body search.

The soldiers then demanded that they submit their mobile phones, the deceased refused to surrender his phone which resulted in a scuffle between them.

In the event the soldier stabbed Nana Yaw Owusu on his chest and stomach following which he was rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The youth in the area incensed by the dastadly act, arrested the soldier and handed him over to the Kasoa Police.

The deceased body has been kept at the Police Hospital Morgue while the Kasoa Police continues with investigations into the incident.

A sad sister of the deceased, Cecilia Afrifa bitterly wrote this on her Facebook page

“My big brother Nana Yaw Owusu was called by his Muslim friends this salah to come and eat with them at Kasoa high tension, so he dressed up and left the house to go and eat with his friends.

They were all eating by the roadside when they were approached by 3 guys in military uniform saying they want to search them all and they allowed them to do their work, after searching them, nothing was found on them and one of the soldiers asked my brother to give him his phone and brother refused to give it to him.

This soldier still wanted to take his phone but my brother resisted which got the soldier angry and the next thing was the soldier’s knife to my brother’s neck and his stomach stabbing him to death over the phone that did not belong to this soldier.

Now my brother is dead and gone and we got to find out that yes this guy is a turn soldier but was on leave meaning he was not supposed to even wear the uniform but he was a thief in uniform. His family is pleading for mercy now but my family and I want justice for my brother.#JUSTICEFORNANAOWUSU.