Exton Cubic mining lease invalid – Amewu

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu has asked embattled local mining firm, Exton Cubic Group Company Limited to discontinue the prospecting for bauxite in Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region.

According to him,the company’s three mining leases are invalid and therefore bars them from operating in the Tano Offin Forest Reserve.

Following the seizure of their mining equipment, the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) said although they applied for a permit to prospect for bauxite in the area, the company failed to comply with the EPA’s regulation rendering their activities illegal.

The Minister at a Presser on Monday said the company’s failure to provide key documents that covers its acceptance of the lease and other statutory requirements makes it impossible for the company to be cleared fully for the prospecting of bauxite in the enclave.