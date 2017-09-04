Dzamesi commends Sefwi-Anhwiaso Omanhene | General News 2017-09-04

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, has commended the Omanhehe of the Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, for making frantic efforts to stop illegal mining (galamsey) in his territory.

He said the steps taken by Ogyeahoho Gyebi II, who is also the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, to curb illegal mining activity were in the right direction and hoped other chiefs would emulate his example.

Mr Dzamesi made the recommendation in his address to chiefs and a gathering of people in Sefwi-Anhwiaso last Monday at the start of a four-day tour of the Western Region to meet with traditional rulers to discuss matters relating to illegal mining.

The tour was a follow-up to a meeting organized in Accra by the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry for selected traditional rulers during which galamsey was widely discussed.

On that occasion, the traditional rulers were addressed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and were schooled on the negative effects of illegal mining on both the environment and people.

Mr Dzamesi said he was happy to see that Ogyeahoho Gyebi II had acted on the message and information he received from that meeting.

He said it was disappointing to have Ghanaians assisting foreigners to destroy the country’s land and water bodies.

He said the government was not against mining operations but was opposed to illegal mining activities that were being perpetrated by selfish individuals and entities without regard to the negative consequences of their actions.

“Illegal miners pollute water bodies with poisonous chemicals and are also unable to reclaim large tracts of land they mine including farmlands.”

“In addition, they do not pay anything to the government or the local authorities in the areas they mine by way of taxes from their operations,” he said.

Under the circumstances, Mr Dzamesi urged chiefs not to give their lands up for galamsey but to take steps to safeguard the environment for the current and future generations.

He advised the youth not to engage in illegal mining but go through the right processes if they were to mine or go back to school to seek knowledge and improve themselves.

Present at the public reception was the Chief of Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, a member of the Committee on Illegal Mining and Social Responsibilities. According to him, if galamsey was not checked, its destructive nature could have debilitating effects on generation yet unborn.

For his part, Ogyeahoho Gyebi said the fight against illegal mining was being won in the Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area owing to practical measures put in place by the traditional council, the security agencies, and the Forestry Commission.