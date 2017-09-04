DYMOG to join Polytechnic/Technical Uni. graduates demo

DYMOG judges the ordeal of the students as an act of injustice by government <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504540551_344_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG) has said in a statement Monday that it stands in firm solidarity with the 2015/2016 students of Polytechnics/Technical Universities who have completed, but yet to graduate due to the absence of governing councils.

“The absence of these Councils is making it impossible for the 2015/2016 completed Students to graduate and have their certificates, over one year of completing school,” said the group.

“…It is highly unthinkable that in a dispensation where Youth unemployment is skyrocketing, it is enormously shocking that, Government is propounding the canker that is fast depleting the hope of the Ghanaian Youth,” they added.

The Group through the release also called on its members Nationwide to partake in the planned demonstration by the Polytechnic/Technical University Students slated for Tuesday 5th September 2017.

DYMOG judges the ordeal of the students as an act of injustice by government hence their reason for coming out to support the planned demonstration.

