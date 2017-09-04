DVLA to seal leakages and protect operations

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

2017-09-04

It is the intention of the Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to reposition itself and uplift its public image by resealing leakages and protecting the security of its operations, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the authority’s Chief Executive, has said.

He said corruption and unnecessary delays, which the authority was known for, were gradually giving way to optimised service delivery towards building a respectable public institution of trust.

According to him, the time had come to efficiently work together to meet the satisfaction of clients where services would be delivered on time.

Mr Busia was speaking at a four-day strategic review conference at Sogakope on the theme; “Accelerating Growth through People, Processes and Technology.’’ He said the authority was rebranding its image and activities to meet the growing expectation of the public.

Wean off

He said the authority was also strategising its activities to wean itself off government subvention and called for support from members of staff to work assiduously to meet its expectation.

His presentation focused on the strategic vision of the authority and hinted of plans to construct new offices at Weija and Oda and a move to collaborate with the Environmental Protection Agency to implement emission control system at all private vehicle testing stations to check smoke emission.

The Board Chairman of the authority, Mr Frank Davies, in a speech read on his behalf said the board had confidence in the chief executive and management, and was optimistic that with the support of the staff, they would put the authority on a higher pedestal.

Responding to customer needs

Mr Davis said the dawn of a new DVLA that was responsive to customer needs and satisfaction had come and urged the staff to collaborate in the discharge of their work.

He, however, said it was unfortunate that the name of the authority had been in the news for some unacceptable reasons, ranging from customer frustrations to clients being offered unauthorised services by unauthorised persons.

Such phenomenon, he said, dented the image and integrity of the authority and also led to massive revenue losses.

Kick out goro boys

The Volta Regional Manager of the authority, Mr Samuel Lodonu, said it was time the authority reviewed some of its processes which appear bureaucratic and allowed ‘goro boys’ to operate.

According to him, the time had come for the authority to switch to full automation to aid and facilitate secure, reliable and real-time service delivery to its cherished clients.

‘I think this is the opportune time for the authority to take a second look at some of its processes since it is obvious that some of the requirements and procedures for some of the activities push our prospective clients to the ‘goro boys’ when the client becomes frustrated’, he said.