Dreams FC officially crowned as Division One League champions

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: dreamsfc.com.gh

2017-09-04

Dreams FC players <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504523904_463_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A festive atmosphere – wild jubilations and chants of joy was the scene at the Theater of Dreams on Sunday September 03, 2017 after Dreams FC sealed it’s status as a premier league club for the next football season, being officially crowned by the Division One League board as champions in a grand coronation.

Dreams, champions drew 3-3 with Tudu Mighty Jets in a match-day 30 encounter at the Theatre of Dreams Dawu on Sunday, but the result had little to do on the main agenda for the day.

In attendance were not only officials from the Division One League. Tufohene of Dawu, Nana Seth Yeboah, Honorable Yousif Jaja (MP, Ayawaso North), Mr Abdul Lawal (Eastern Regional Football Chairman) and many others.

The day has already begun with live music at the Theater of Dreams via entertainment sponsors, M-vision Entertainment and the crowd jammed to it till the blast of the whistle. Brass band music was also on hand to keep the momentum with the charged home fans who eagerly waited for the climax.

At kick-off time, there was more to do than just 90 minutes of game action as official medical partners of Dreams FC treated soccer fans to a free health screening session at the same venue.

CROWNING MOMENT

A colorful presentation ceremony culminated 30 weeks of grueling match days and anxiety . Mighty Jets in a good spirit of sportsmanship conducted a guard of honour for the 2016/17 DOL Champions who majestically processed on a white carpet, signaling the feat chalked. Vice Chairman of the Division One League Board, Akwasi Agyeman led host of dignitaries to present medals to the deserving players, technical and management members of the club.

General captain Charles Osei and Leonard Owusu received a plaque and a huge trophy on behalf of the team amidst merriment and champagne popping on the champions panel before later sparking off to the waiting crowd who were never left out of the funfair.

A photo session soon followed on the turf as gates to the inner perimeter were also opened to allow family and friends get closer to the playing body for memorable picture moments. Basically, the champions were celebrated and each fan present was totally engulfed in the emotions that came along the tag of a champion.

HISTORY

Dreams FC accepted to participate in the 2016/17 Division One League after a long standing disciplinary ruling which sought to repeal the club’s premier league status in 2015. Dreams thus becomes two time champions of Zone III of the Division One League and have staged a quick comeback for the next premier league season.

Dreams FC amassed a total of 71 points from 30 games, keeping an impressive record of 22 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats. Theatre of Dreams never witnessed a defeat during this term. Only two draws were recorded at home, against Hearts of Lions and Mighty Jets.