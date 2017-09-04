Dormant Komenda Sugar Factory hurt my business – Henry Lartey

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

The leader of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey, is the latest to add his voice to calls on the government to revive the inactive Komenda Sugar Factory.

The GCPP 2016 flag bearer, who is also an exporter of food crops and other products, has had to abandon his 100,000-acre sugarcane farm he started earlier this year near Komenda.

In an interview with Citi News at Cape Coast, he expressed his disappointment in the abandoned project which cost tens of thousands of Ghana Cedis meant to create jobs and to supply the factory with raw materials.

He revealed that he was happy when the New Patriotic Party won the 2016 elections through its ‘Planting for Food’ and industrialization messages, saying, “I was suspecting that everything (about the factory) will go on, but then I realized that the factory had started backtracking.”

Dr. Henry Lartey further intimated, “I couldn’t see anything moving on.

Meanwhile, I had put my money into growing the sugarcane to supply the factory; I had cleared the land and done everything, but as I spoke to the Managing Director, I realized that the seed money was not even there to buy the sugarcane. They were waiting for the current government to push it through, so it got a point I did not like to continue it and when I finish, the factory would not be there”.

A Citi News report, last week ago revealed that sugarcane farmers in the Central and Western Regions are now selling their cane to ‘akpeteshie’ distillers because the factory has been inactive since last year.

The 2016 flagbearer lamented he sadly disappointed his partners in Nigeria and Germany whom he had assured he could supply sugar and molasses from the factory.

He urged the current government to do all it can to revive the factory.

“The ‘One District-One Factory’ is a huge policy that has won many people over. I like it, and it is important for this government to use the Komenda Sugar Factory to enhance the policy, so people will not say they came in and because they did not build it they let it die. I would advise them to go on with it because we all want Ghana to work, and people have to get work to get money. It (the factory) should not die,” Dr Lartey appealed. –