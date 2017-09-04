Declare married gay Ghanaian ‘persona non grata’ in Ghana – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

A legal practitioner has called on Ghanaian authorities to declare the former school prefect of Achimota School who left Ghana to marry his gay lover in the United States of America a persona non grata in the country.

Dr Maurice Ampaw said Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Ceasar must be forced to renounce his citizenship and allegiance to the country as he has acted in a manner which is contrary to the laws of the country.

“Ghana’s laws are against gay marriage and anal sex is illegal so if he as a Ghanaian has married a gay partner then he must be forced to renounce his citizenship or we have to denounce his citizenship in entirety because he is an illegality and ought to be refused visa at the embassy…,” he argued.

According to him, Stephen Ofoi is now ‘one who carries an illegal personality’ and hence must not be allowed to enter the country.

Stephen Ofoi who according to local news site, yen.com.gh is an old boy of Achimota School and it’s speculated to have lived at Mataheko, a suburb of Ghana’s Capital, Accra went against the scorching stigma against gays in Ghana and decided to enter a civil union with his American gay lover.

Photos and videos of both gay men started invading the internet as the gay couple, together with their Ghanaian and American families had a historic gay wedding in America.

“Yen.com.gh is gathering that Stephen was once a school prefect at the Achimota School between 1993/1994 and also host of Smash TV, an entertainment program on Metro TV…,” a portion of report posted on the site read.

Achimota School and Metro TV have however not responded to the claims of the website.

The controversial lawyer is however of the opinion that the gay man must be told that he is a ‘persona non grata’ in the country.

“He is an illegal person and must not try to enter Ghana…he even ought to go ahead and denounce his Ghanaian citizenship because we would not allow someone who is gay and has married under gay laws to come and contaminate our people here…,” he argued further.

Maurice Ampaw called on the public to bring pressure to bear on the government and various embassies of the country abroad to deny Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Ceasar visas into the country.

“He is an illegal person and hence signal must be sent to the law enforcement agencies and the embassies abroad to prevent him from entering the country…,” he said.

Perons against gay marriage in Ghana, he warned would rise up and protest if he is allowed to enter the country again.