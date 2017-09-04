Controller freezes August salaries on Mechanised Payroll

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has suspended the August 2017 salaries of some employees on the Mechanised Payroll, in line with Regulations 297 of the Financial Administration Regulation, 2004 (LI 1802).

The objective of this exercise is to clean the payroll data and improve the efficiency of the Government of Ghana (GoG) payroll management.

A statement issued by CAGD explained that employees whose salaries were suspended include validators who failed to validate their payrolls through the Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (ESPV) System in August 2017, as well as employees whose salaries were not validated.

In addition, employees who were not verified during ESPV validation process in August 2017 were also affected.

According to the statement, those whose salaries have been suspended also include employees with zero or irregular bank account details and others with wrong or no Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Numbers, no bank details or bank details showing suspense accounts, and same account Numbers for different employees.

It noted that employees without the Biometric Registration System at the Ministry of Finance have also been affected.

To have their salaries reactivated, the statement explained that affected employees are required to take some four steps.

The CAGD added that those whose salaries were suspended due to non-validation of salaries would be paid at the end of September 2017 on the condition that their Heads of Department validate them on the ESPV platform for September 2017.

“Employees declared unknown but not missing at their various places of work are required to submit reactivation letters signed by their Heads of Departments to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department Payroll Processing Division.

“Employees with Zero of Irregular Bank Account Details and others with wrong or without SSNIT numbers and Employees sharing the same Account Numbers should submit the required information to the Payroll Processing Directorate of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for processing.

“Employees yet to go through the Biometric Registration Exercise should contact the Biometric Registration Center at the Ministry of Finance with the necessary documents for registration,” it said.

The monthly validation of salaries is a mandatory requirement for payment of salaries of employees on government payroll.