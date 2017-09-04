Beware of crooks who promise non-existent jobs

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-04

Mr Hans-Helge Sander (rght) interacting with Ms Kate Hudson and Mr Owusu Achiaw <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504526435_47_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Ghana, Mr Hans-Helge Sander, has paid a familiarisation visit to the Daily Graphic, the flagship newspaper of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, in Accra.

The Foreign Page Editor of the Daily Graphic, Ms Kate Baaba Hudson, conducted him round the newsroom and introduced him to the News Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Nehemiah Owusu Achiaw, other editors of the various specialised desks and the graphic design unit.

Mr Sander, accompanied by the Public Relations, Cultural Affairs and Social Media Officer of the embassy, Mr Kossi Semefio Semeglo, expressed concern about the extent of the danger immigrants faced, all in the name of travelling to seek greener pastures.

He lamented that there were too many crooks in the system, who he said took undue advantage of the ignorance of people to make money from them.

The deputy head of mission said the crooks did everything; from arranging fake documents, promising them non-existent jobs and making the immigrants believe that they could gain asylum status or acquire jobs once they arrived in Europe, saying it was unfortunate that the situation was not so.

Education

Mr Sander said a lot of education and awareness creation would have to go on to let people understand that they could not just acquire residence status and work permits because they had gone through some difficult travel moments.

He, therefore, advised those who wished to travel to Europe and elsewhere to endeavour to obtain the right documentation before travelling to avoid those risks, which sometimes led to their death.

“What is more disturbing is the number of children and women involved in this whole situation and the fact that many of them die each day and yet continue to get tricked by these people, whose interest is only to make profit at their expense,” he said.

“Some people have gone through very challenging travel experience, yet they do not want to return to their communities because they think they will be mocked at for not being able to make it,” he observed.

Dominant multimedia

For her part, Ms Hudson introduced Mr Sander to the other sister newspapers of the Graphic Group and emphasised that the company aimed at becoming the dominant multimedia group in West Africa, telling the African story.

She also said that the Daily Graphic had reporters throughout the country who covered activities in all the regions and sent them to the head office through various channels.