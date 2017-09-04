Angry MP chases TMA demolition task-force

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

The Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah lost his cool last week when he unleashed anger on the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Works Engineer who was supervising the demolition of unauthorized structures erected on the edges of the road.

The unauthorized structures, according to the Engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng were creating nuisances along the stretch hence the exercise.

However, the armed navy and police personnel present at the scene could not utter a word or stop the residents as the residents unleashed their anger on the TMA taskforce.

Carlos Ahenkorah, who is also the Deputy Minister for Trade, then walked towards the TMA works engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng, who upon sensing danger of the angry MP bolted to his pickup vehicle with the intention of fleeing from the scene.

Not satisfied with his action, the MP further chased Adu Boateng and banged his car and threatened that he would let his constituents shoot him if he dares to come to the area to conduct such exercise.

However, it took the timely intervention from some members of the public to help the engineer to flee from the snare of the MP.

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly has on three different occasions received a written request from the Ghana Cocoa Board to remove the structures in front of their wall at Cocoa village, Community 2.

The letter stated that the structures have become a nuisance and also impeding the progress of work on their construction.

It further highlighted the security threats occupants of the village face, as the structures serve as a hide out for armed robbers.

The Chief Executive of Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, in an interview condemned the attack saying, the actions of the MP was needless and wrong.

He said although the assembly will face stiff opposition in its quest to restore Tema to it formal glory, they are prepared to see it to the latter.

Carlos Ahenkorah aware of demolition exercise

He said the MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah who is also a board member for Cocoa Board is aware of the assembly’s decision to embark on the demolishing exercise.

The TMA boss expressed worry about the actions of the MP, “We have had several consultative meetings with the MP, so I was surprised when I heard he had attacked the engineer”.

Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La noted that the assembly has on countless occasions served removal notice to the affected residents, but have always found their notice thrown into pieces.

The Tema MCE called for the support from all the three MPs [Tema East, West and Central], Assembly members and residents, in carrying out the assemblies vision; “Tema Restoration Agenda” to ride the city of all unauthorized structures.

Meanwhile, some affected residents presented documents and receipts to show permit of the erection of a temporal structure from the assembly.

According to them they have paid huge amounts of monies to the assembly, and do not deserve such humiliation from them.

They threaten to take the assembly to court for destruction of their property.

In a related development, the MCE was equally humiliated by the MP for Tema East and Deputy Minister of Transport, Titus Glover when he attempted to clear the frontage of the Assembly off squatters.