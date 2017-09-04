All BECE candidates will be placed – Government assures

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-04

The government has appealed to parents across the country to remain calm as it takes steps to ensure all BECE candidates duly qualified are placed in senior high schools.

Many parents have complained about the placement exercise despite their children meeting the qualification criteria.



Some of the students who had grades that qualifies them for their first choice schools were rather given schools out of their top four choices.

Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Adu-Twum addressing the issue during a press conference Monday said all qualified students will be placed before the academic term begins.

“Parents do not panic…if your child is not enrolled, we will not cut him or her off. We are monitoring the situation.

“…We at the ministry of education will do everything possible to ensure that no student who has been given an opportunity to select a school is left behind,” Dr. Adu-Twum said.

The Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) on Friday released the 2017 placement list with a total of 36.849 candidates – 8 per cent – failing to secure placement because they scored a Grade 9 in either English or Mathematics.

Out of the total number of 460.941 registered candidates, 424.092 candidates – 92 per cent – qualified to be placed, a statement issued by the Acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said.

It said during this year’s process of selection, 267.327 candidates secured places in schools of their choice, whilst 150.770 candidates could not be placed in a school of their choice.