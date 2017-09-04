Alhaji Short to contest NPP Chairmanship position

Alhaji Abubakari Abdul Rahman, popularly known as Alhaji Short is Upper West Regional Chair of NPP <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504560627_213_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Alhaji Abubakari Abdul Rahman, popularly known as Alhaji Short, who is the Upper West Regional Chair of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he will be contesting for the position of the National Chairman of the governing party during the National Delegates’ Congress to elect new officers to steer the affairs of the party for another four years.

He told Accra News on Monday, September 4 that with his remarkable performance in the region for the NPP during the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, he will be able to steer affairs of the party at the national level and further consolidate the gains.

The NPP was able to win 4 parliamentary seats in the region after winning no seats in the 2012 elections, a feat many credited him with.

Aljahi Short faces opposition from Freddie Blay, current Acting National Chair and Stephen Ntim.

He attended the University of Cape Coast in Ghana and the Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management, Salzburg, in Germany.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the NPP is yet to announce a date for its delegates’ conference

