Airtel Business adjudged Telecom Business of the Year

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Airtel Ghana

2017-09-04

Head of Airtel Business Richard Adiase <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504533356_738_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Airtel Business, a sub brand of Airtel Ghana and the industry leader in innovative end-to-end enterprise solutions for businesses was adjudged the Telecom Business of the Year at the Ghana ICT & Telecom Awards 2017.

The Telecom Business of the Year honours is awarded to the industry’s number one provider of enterprise solutions and the operator that has made the most impact in the provision of consummate telecom solutions for enterprises – be it large, local or multinational companies as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Launched a few years ago, Airtel Business provides custom-made end-to-end business and enterprise solutions with cutting-edge technology that deliver great value propositions for all forms of businesses on the pillars of reliability, value driven and quality.

The Enterprise solutions industry leader brings unprecedented innovation and simplification to customers, with a completely reimagined business suite that has varied but unique enterprise business solutions to provide maximum choice to customers.

Speaking about this latest accolade, Richard Adiase, Head of Airtel Business said “We are humbled by this latest recognition and we want to thank the organisers of the Awards and our cherished customers for making us the enterprise solutions provider of choice in Ghana.

This award speaks to Airtel Business’ exceptional value proposition, our ability to provide tailored business solutions and the commitment and dedication of the team to respond to the needs of customers. We dedicate this award to all our customers and we remain committed to partnering them to grow their businesses”.

Airtel Business offers a consummate suite of Communication, Connectivity and Collaborative Solutions for all businesses. These solutions include Closed User Group which allows free calls among employees of large, medium or small enterprises, leased lines, dedicated internet services, managed hosting, cloud service and machine-to-machine communication solutions.