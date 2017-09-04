Affail Monney has no moral right to contest GJA elections – Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Journalist and social media activist Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah has turned up the heat on President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Roland Affail Monney over his decision to seek a second term in office.

Mr Afreh-Nuamah who has effectively launched an “Affail Monney must go” campaign on Facebook and other social media platforms, maintains the current GJA president has no moral right, considering his performance in office so far, to seek re-election.

In an exclusive interview with Primenewsghana, he stressed the opposition to Affail Monney is born out of the quest to protect the interest of journalists, which the GJA president has woefully failed to.

He cited instances where journalist came under attack from the Presidency and the military. In all these instances the GJA failed to uphold the interest of the victims and surprisingly defended the attackers.

The social media campaign is gaining root as many other influential journalists in the country such as Anny Osabutey and Manasseh Azuri Awuni have challenged Mr Monney to outline his achievements so far for the cause of journalism.

Meanwhile, the campaign poster of Mr Monney is generating another controversy over the use of the title Dr. He was awarded an honorary Ph.D by the Pan African Clergy and Bible and Bible College, a school labelled as an “unaccredited institution conferring unrecognized doctorate degrees” by the National Accreditation Board.