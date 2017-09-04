Achimota school former SP marries gay lover in USA – SEE PHOTOS

Former school prefect of Achimota School got married to his long time gay partner in the US.

Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Ceasar, a resident of Mataheko in Accra, bold decision comes in the wake of moves by Parliament to impose stricter laws against homosexuality in Ghana.

Family members of both gay men joined them in celebrating their historic gay wedding in Califonia, America.

It is reported that Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Ceasar was school prefect at the Achimota School between 1993/1994 and also host of Smash TV, an entertainment program on Metro TV.

