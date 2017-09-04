A Plus hints of organizing demo against police for arresting ‘Game boys’

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Kwame A Plus has hinted that he may organize a demonstration against the Ghana Police Service over what he describes as unlawful search of unsuspecting youth in the country.

There have been several reports of the arrest of some young men who are believed to be engaged in cyber fraud.

But in a post on his page on Facebook, Kwame A Plus who has not been in the good books of some Ghanaians throughout last week said “These days people in police uniform stop young guys, search them and demand that they release their phones or laptops to them to go through. What is going on? I thought it’s unlawful to search people’s phones or computers without a court order? So why this?”.

He indicated that if the Police does not put an end to the practice, he will be forced to organize a demonstration against them to demand that they undertake their mandate and not be involved in funny activities.

“Whoever is doing this knows very well that what they are doing is unlawful yet you’re doing it. When Kwame A Plus talk norrr you’ll complain that I like talking. You want me to organise a youth demo in this country abi?”

He charged the Police to focus on ridding the streets of armed robbers rather than pestering the lives of young Ghanaians who are already suffering the brunt of poor decisions by leaders of the country.

“Armed robbers are not inside people’s phones or computers oooo!! Leave the unemployed young man alone. The people are suffering already you too you are giving them pressure Why???!!! Go out there and arrest armed robbers and stop this.”