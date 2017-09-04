A plus denies making bribery allegations against Chiefs of Staff

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Hip life artiste and NPP activist, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A plus has denied that there was an element of bribery in the corruption allegations he made against two deputy chiefs of staff in the Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking on Okay FM’s “Ade Akye Abia”, Kwame A plus insisted that he had never accused the two, Samuel Abu Jinapoor and Francis Asenso-Boakye of taking bribes.

He said Ghanaians should not twist the corruption allegation to mean that the two have taken bribes from people.

“Sometimes, people don’t get your explanation when you talk about corruption. Corruption does not only mean that the person has taken a bribe and so people might think the two persons I have mentioned have taken bribes; no, they have not taken any bribe anywhere,” he explained.

He further described that being dishonest with the position one holds as well as practicing certain social vices also amounts to corruption.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the corruption allegations leveled against the deputy Chiefs of Staff has been initiated by the Criminal Investigations Department(CID).