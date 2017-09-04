A Plus begs Asenso and Abu Jinapor

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-04

Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504548664_891_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hiplife artist Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly called A Plus has denied ever accusing Deputy Chiefs of Staff Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor of taking bribes.

In three separate Facebook posts made a week ago, the musician, who is also an NPP activist, not only called the two stupid and fools but said Asenso-Boakye, for example, made ten requests and he challenged him to deny.

But Mr. Asenso-Boakye in a post called the bluff of the artist and advised him to use his energy wisely since he will not give in to his blackmail. The allegation somewhat has brought the government’s image into disrepute and speaking at the party’s conference in Cape Coast, the president made it clear that anyone who makes allegations against any of his appointees would be made to provide the evidence to support the claim.

He, therefore, referred the matter to the police CID who are currently investigating it but when the matter was first called, A Plus failed to show up.

But almost pivoting from the very allegation he made, the artist appears to be begging the two appointees as he denies ever suggesting they take bribes.

Speaking on Okay Fm’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show, he said categorically that he never accused the two of accepting or demanding a bribe from anyone.

“Sometimes people don’t get your explanation when talking about corruption. Corruption does not only mean that the person has taken a bribe and so people might think that these two persons I have mentioned have taken bribes; no, they have not taken any bribe anywhere,” he said.

He said the term “corruption” did not mean the two persons took the money and people are just trying to put a spin to it.

“I can say on this radio station that none of them have taken any money anywhere,” he added.