13 Ghanaians trained as paragliding Pilots

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has organized a special training course for thirteen Ghanaians to be trained as paragliding pilots.

The training which began on Wednesday, 30Th August, 2017 at the GTA Head office is on gratis courtesy Mr Edward Stein, the lead pilot of the Paragliding festival.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman speaking with the media at the training area at the Teshie Military Range said it is time for Ghanaians to be trained and take over as paragliding pilots.



Mr Agyeman explained that GTA advertized in the Newspapers and had the thirteen people of which three are females, five males and five military men.

“Mr Edward Stein, the lead pilot of the Paragliding festival is in town to access expansion of the paragliding at Kwahu and we thought it wise to organize this training to get Ghanaians on board,” he added.



Mr Agyeman said the country will save a lot of money and create jobs after Ghanaians take over as paragliding pilots during the paragliding festival.

He revealed also that the Tourism Authority is planning to open a paragliding school in the country to train more Ghanaians as paragliding pilots.



The pilot trainees have the opportunity of follow up training sessions to become solo and tandem pilots.

Mr Edward Stein also speaking with the media commended the thirteen trainees for their enthusiasm in the sport. He said it takes ten consecutive days for the full course for one to become a qualified paragliding pilot.



A staff at GTA, Rosemond Kyei, part of the trainee pilots said it is fun to become a paragliding pilot, adding that she gathered the courage because she believes whatever men can do, women can also do.

Another trainee pilot, Kwame Adu Appiah also commended GTA for giving Ghanaians the opportunity to become paragliding pilots.