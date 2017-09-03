Wife of SSNIT IT boss divorced him due to his fake certification

Dr. Caleb Afaglo, Head of IT for SSNIT <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504419037_529_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It has been revealed that embattled IT head at the State Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. Caleb Afaglo, was actually divorced by his wife after she found out that his academic credentials were questionable.

Ghanacelebrities.com reports that Dr. Aflaglo’s wife got fed up with the marriage after discovering that her husband had been lying to her over the years.

She therefore decided to file for a divorce after numerous attempts to report the issue to the hierarchy of the Action Chapel International – where they both worship – failed to yield fruition.

The report further indicates that Dr. Afaglo is the brother of actress Beverly Afaglo, citing their source as a close family member of the embattled SSNIT IT boss.

Dr. Afaglo, who has been the head of SSNIT’s Management Information Systems since 2015, was interdicted earlier this week after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) found out that he had faked some documents, including his doctorate degree.

He was asked to step aside from his role at SSNIT after investigations pointed to him as a major player in the agency’s acquisition of a faulty software for a bloated $72 million.

