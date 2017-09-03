The Alhaji Dr Adamu Iddrisu Foundation commissions eight boreholes in the Volta Region

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-03

The Alhaji Dr Adamu Iddrisu Foundation has commissioned eight boreholes in some communities in the Volta Region.

The communities are Kparekpare in Krachi East, Baglo Senior High School in Jaskian District, Akpafu Mempeasem in the Hohoe Municipality, Biakpa in Ho West District, Ho-Kpodzi-Ho District, Baptist Vocational Training Centre in the Asougyaman District and Tsiame in the Keta Municipality.

Mr Osei Asafo-Adjei, the Managing Director (MD) of the Royal Bank, speaking at the commissioning of one of the facilities at Akpafu Mempeasem in the Hohoe Municipality, said the main objective of the Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Bank was to give back to society.

He commended the community for the high participation and commitment in the activities leading to the commissioning of the facility.

Mr Asafo-Adjei said supporting these communities with potable drinking water was the idea of the founder of the Bank, the late Alhaji Dr Adamu Iddrisu to help communities in need.

“It was necessary to always give back to society as part of our contribution to the development of the society, “he said.

Mr Osei Asafo-Adjei said every year a percentage of the Bank’s income was allocated in supporting the communities in areas of education, health, water and sanitation, sports and culture.

He said, “the vision of the foundation was to enhance the lives of the people living in rural communities through the provision of potable water, improved sanitation, education, culture and sports.”

Mr Osei Asafo-Adjei said the founder has directed that the Foundation to provides 60 boreholes yearly to needy communities across the whole country.

Mr Osei Asafo-Adjei assured the community of the Foundation’s continuous support and expressed its readiness to support further should the need arise in other areas like education.

He appealed to the community leaders and traditional authorities to initiate measures to cultivate the maintenance culture in keeping the facilities in order.

Nana Amoah II, the Chief of Akpafu Mempeasem, said the facility has come as a sign of relief to the people of the community.

He said water was important to human existence and commended the management of the Foundation and the Bank for their kind gesture in supporting the community with life.

Nana Amoah II appealed for support in the area of education and expressed the hope that appropriately when their request gets to them, they would support them to continue to educate their young ones.

He assured management of the Foundation of the community’s quota to manage and maintain the facility for its proper usage.

Mr Andrew Asasenkasa, the Assembly member for Akpafu Mempeasem Electoral Area, also commended the Foundation for the prompt response to their request through Mr Franklin Manase Obro, a citizen of the area.

He said the community has over 3,000 inhabitants both home and away, hence there was high demand for this facility which would also help reduce the distance school children cover to fetch water making them late for school especially during dry seasons.

He said choosing potable water as a social service to communities by the Bank means the Bank wanted to satisfy the five mandated World Health Organization and United Nations Development Programme such as sufficiency, safety, acceptability, accessibility and affordability.