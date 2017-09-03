Technical University students bare teeth at authorities over certificates

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Past students of the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), are up in arms with authorities over the undue delay in issuing them with their certificates more than two years after completion.

The aggrieved students who say they are stranded because no one is willing to employ them with the provisional transcripts given to them , are calling for government’s intervention to help them hold their graduation ceremony which will fully make them eligible to have their certificates as graduates.

So far, none of the above mentioned year group of students of KTU have received their certificates though they have duly completed their various courses of study.

They argue that due to the economical hardship and unemployment rate in the country; it is difficult for them to go job hunting without certificates.

On Kumasi based Fox Fm, some students in an interview revealed that, since their completion in 2015/2016 academic year, no effort has been made to hold a graduation ceremony for them not even to talk about their certificates.

“Till date, there is no Governing Council to make decisions as to when our graduation is going to be held. If government is able to intervene and set up a governing council, at least two weeks will be enough for KTU to graduate us. For now, our graduation is long overdue; therefore, all we seek is for the president to give an Executive Order for KTU management to do exactly what they are supposed to do for us. This is all we ask from the president”. Kuma Alfred Brown a student of the University revealed.

The students also affirmed they believe President Akufo Addo can carry out their request for them. Stressing that, what the university has so far given them is a provincial transcript which most employees turn not to accept for job seekers.