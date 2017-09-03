Soldier allegedly stabs boy over phone in Kasoa

The sister of the deceased is seeking justice for her brother <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504476661_700_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A yet to be identified soldier has allegedly murdered an innocent boy at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Information gathered by razzonline.com indicates that the soldier stabbed a boy with a knife in Kasoa killing him instantly on Friday 1st September 2017.

A sister of the deceased with the Facebook name Cilla Afrifa narrated the sad story in a Facebook post and is seeking instant justice for her late brother Nana Owusu.

“My big brother Nana Yaw Owusu was called by his Muslim friends this salah to come and eat with them at Kasoa high tension, so he dressed up and left the house to go and eat with his friends.

They were all eating by the roadside when they were approached by 3 guys in military uniform saying they want to search them all and they allowed them to do their work, after searching them, nothing was found on them and one of the soldiers asked my brother to give him his phone and brother refused to give it to him.

This soldier still wanted to take his phone but my brother resisted which got the soldier angry and the next thing was the soldier’s knife to my brother’s neck and his stomach stabbing him to death over the phone that did not belong to this soldier.

Now my brother is dead and gone and we got to find out that yes this guy is a turn soldier but was on leave meaning he was not supposed to even wear the uniform but he was a thief in uniform. His family is pleading for mercy now but my family and I want justice for my brother.#JUSTICEFORNANAOWUSU.

