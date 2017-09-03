‘Sack’ retired officials from government bungalows – Minister orders

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-03

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Freda Prempeh <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504444395_179_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Minister, Freda Prempeh has directed Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to ensure retired government workers who are still occupying state bungalows hand them over to new recruits.

She gave the order after inspecting some government bungalows at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

“I want to tell those in charge, the RCC to ensure that those who are not suppose to be in government bungalows to leave the place for other people to fill in and also ensure that the tenants maintain the bungalows that have been allocated to them,” the Deputy Minister ordered.

The Deputy Minister also expressed concerns about the state of government bungalows across the country saying, “I am not happy about what I have seen. It seems the problem basically runs through in all other regions. We’ve experienced some of these problems in Accra. I experienced the same thing in Takoradi on Monday and I have just started my tour in Koforidua and it is basically the same problem.”

We’ll fix state bungalows with taxpayers’ money

Madam Prempeh said the development will compel government to use taxpayers’ money to renovate these bungalows.

“I have always said that if it is a government bungalow it is your identity and that is where you live but because the word government is part of the system , people feel they can do anything with it and that is not good for all of us. Government will have to use the taxpayers money to bring the bungalows back to life,” the Deputy Minister said.

A few weeks ago, the State Housing Company announced it had embarked on a nationwide exercise to develop and regenerate lands and estates belonging to the company.

According to a statement issued by Gordon Asare Bediako, the newly appointed Media Relations Officer, the company would resort to every available legal means, including comprehensive demolitions, to reclaim company lands.

Mr Asare Bediako, accordingly, directed all persons who have encroached parcels of land belonging to the State to get in touch with the office of the company “immediately.” –