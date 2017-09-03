Restrict some appointees and the public from Flagstaff House – Lawyer Yaw Oppong

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-03

File Photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504420928_197_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The seat of government [the Flagstaff House] must be closed to public including some government appointees to curb reports of corruption allegations, law lecturer with the Central University College, Lawyer Yaw Oppong has suggested.

“Like we have in White House and other places if you do not have business there, no way can you go in there but if you have business there it must be easy for you to go in”, he compared.

According to him, people who work there or live there must be given certain gravity of loose and tight property pointing out people do not have to pay bribes before they see the President.

“Personally, I do not have any experience or evidence of anybody paying money to go to the Flagstaff House”, the private legal practitioner stated on Joy FM’s Saturday weekly news analysis show News File.

Lawyer Yaw Oppong as guest on the show revealed how he is worried of bribery allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff; Mr. Abu Jinapor and Mr Assenso Boakye taking a swipe at its politicization.

“I am worried about all these nonsense here and there from members of NPP”, he fumed.

“I know A-Plus and people should not think he is not serious. I know him as serious NPP person and deep NPP person”, Lawyer Yaw Oppong observed.

“I don’t dismiss what he is saying. ..there must be distinction between NPP in-house fighting and issues that concern the state so that we don’t spend too much energy on these accusations”, the lecturer advised.