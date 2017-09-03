Parliamentary select committee on education meets its agencies on operations

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education has met with the Education Ministry and its agencies in Koforidua in the Eastern Region to be briefed on their operations and activities.

It was also to equip the Committee with the necessary tools to function well in their oversight responsibilities and for them to make the necessary contributions to discharge their mandate devoid of political divisions.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, noted that his ministry has set goals and objectives which cannot be achieved without the active involvement and cooperation of the various agencies under education.

He announced that 677 public SHS are ready for the first enrolment of the free SHS policy which begins on 12th of this month.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh noted that the Teachers Licencing processes is going through consultations with the various education stakeholders to deepen further engagement on the Licencing so that its implementation will be devoid of resistance by the teachers.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Enoch Herman Cobbinah outlining the activities of the Ministry, said in the next four years, it will establish two state of the art Technical and Vocational Education and Training ( TVET) each in the ten regions of the country.

Teacher Training Institutions will experience reforms as well as Basic Education curriculum to be focused on Reading, Writing, Arithmetic and Creativity.

Mr. Cobbinah stated that the various implementing agencies under education will also have a review of their various Acts to give them more power to operate.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, Stevens Siaka was hopeful that the familiarisation of the members with the activities of the Education agencies will give them more insight into the business of the various agencies.

This will also enhance them during discussions on them in Parliament to propel education to a higher pedestal.

The meeting was attended by the various agencies under education including COTVET, GES, NAPTEX, National Service Scheme, National Accreditation Board, National Inspectorate Board, National Teaching Council, GETFUND among others.