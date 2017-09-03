Parents advised to be active participants in their children’s education

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Dr Bridget Boakye, a Dentist at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, has called on parents to see themselves as active participants in their children’s education at all times and at all levels in the educational cycle.

She said: “To build an inheritance for your child, you must see yourself as a major shareholder in your child’s education.

“The little time you allocate each day for your child is the valuable inheritance you are accumulating for your child’s future success.”

Dr Boakye said this at the first Graduation and Speech and Prize-Giving Day ceremony of the Star of Hope Academy held in Berekusu over the weekend.

She urged parents especially fathers to contribute positively to their children’s academic performance as this would help the children to have a sound mind to excel at school.

Dr Boakye also called on parents to provide for the basic needs of children both at school and at home adding that “Parents, provision of balanced diet for your children is an essential responsibility you should not fail, a balanced diet is a necessity for children’s growth and development,” she said.

Speaking under the theme: “Enhancing Quality Education Delivery, the Role of Patents”, Mr Alex Lanbon, the Proprietor of Star of Hope Academy, advised parents to invest both quality time and money in their children’s education as doing so make them to be involved in the academics of their children.

“From nursery to class three, is the formative stage of children’s development, and this is a critical stage of human development process, “he said.

Recounting the history of the school, Miss Rita Abaikih Keney, the Head of Star of Hope Academy, said the school which started in 2014 with two children namely Master Micheal and Andrews Kissiedu can now boast of about105 pupils currently.

She said within a three-year period, authorities had introduced more innovation in teaching and learning including the introduction of Information Communication Technology (ICT) as well as the French language

which has become a necessity as the world is advancing in this modern age.



In all 11 pupils graduated from Kindergarten two to class one.

There was the commissioning of a 15 seater- school bus as well as a sod-cutting exercise to officially begin the construction of an ultra-modern 26 unit classroom block.

The project which is expected to be completed in an approximately five years time would have an ICT Laboratory, a sick bay, staff common and an assembly hall.

There were drama, choreography performance as well as poetry recitals by the pupils to mark the occasion.

Certificates and awards were also presented to pupils and staff who had excelled in their various fields over the years.