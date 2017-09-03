Nkrumah’s CPP is gone – Harruna Attah

Politics of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to Namibia, H.E Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah has said that the Convention People’s Party has no chance in the political fronts seeing that the party has, since the demise of its founder, lost its political popularity.

“It’s gone, it’s gone. Nkrumah’s CPP is gone”, he posited.

Speaking on the Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, hosted by Paul Adom Otchere, Alhaji Harruna Attah added that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) will continue to be at the helm of Ghana’s political affairs.

He added that the struggle for political party will always be between the two parties, elaborating on the fact that there will be no third party.

“There would be no third force… The NPP and the NDC will continue morphing themselves and improving and become stronger. Their positions are unassailable. Any third force will not work. It (CPP) is gone. I remember Kabra used to tell me that he is Nkrumahist, not CPP”, he said.