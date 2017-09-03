Meteo Agency warns of heavy rains in Northern Ghana

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-03

These expected rains are projected to affect mainly the eastern part of the north <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504449436_97_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a 60 percent chance of moderate to heavy rains in the Northern Sector of the country.

These expected rains are projected to affect mainly the eastern part of the north.

The rainstorm is expected to be accompanied by strong gusts of wind running at 10G(Gust) 20KT(Knots)

A statement from the Agency explained that a heavy rainstorm is moving from the mid-border of Togo and Benin.

“A moderate to heavy rainstorm observed today at 0800utc currently over the mid-border of Benin and Togo is expected to propagate westward to produce moderate to heavy rains and cast cloudiness with a thunderstorm over the northern sector (mainly in the eastern part) and parts of the transitional belt of the country,” the statement said.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has already warned that the combined effect of the heavy rain, water levels of the White Volta rising and the Bagre dam being opened could leave almost 200,000 persons affected by flooding in northern Ghana.

The Nothern Region, in July, had to contend with severe flooding from rainfall that left two persons dead.

The flooding also destroyed homes, livestock, feeder roads and farmlands in some parts of the region, even cutting off some towns.

According to NADMO, the West Mamprusi, Savelugu Nanton, Tolon, Kumbungu, North, Central and West Gonja districts are the most vulnerable.

NADMO’s “Operation Thunderbolt” is already on the ground in the Northern Region at Wale Wale to ensure its response to possible disaster situations is timely.

Find below a table with the areas likely to be affected.