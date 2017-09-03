Make ‘1 district, 1 factory’ accessible to persons with disabilities – Rev John Mefful

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

The Society of Physically and Disabled has called on president Nana Addo Dankwa to make One District One factory accessible to persons with disabilities to help them benefit from the project.

In employment, it is very difficult for persons with physical disability to be considered, the persons with disability are always left out in both private and public institutions.

According to the National President of Ghana Society of Physically and Disabled Rev. John Mefful, persons with disabilities citizenship has been limited not by our disability but by the exclusivity of the Ghanaian Society.

He added, in most cases drivers either disallow or restrict them from boarding public transport because some drivers think it’s a bad luck to carry a person with disability.

Rev. Mefful speaking at the Society of Physically and Disabled 37th National Conference in Kumasi indicated that, there is the urgent need for the country to have a paradigm shift by allowing persons with disabilities to participate in the National Development Agenda.

He therefore urged the Society of Physically and Disabled members to prepare themselves to get on board when the society finally yields to make a demand from the government to make development inclusive.