Majeed Waris returns to Lorient after collapsed West Ham move

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-03

Waris <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504465865_294_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has rejoined his team mates at French division two side Lorient after his reported move to West Ham United fell apart.

The 25-year-old will now has to psyche himself and get back to playing in the second division.

The Ghanaian having impressed last season with 9 league goals to his name and attracting some of the best clubs in Europe,the forward was steeled for a switch to the English Premier League.

Lorient have had a mixed start to the season having played 5 league games-winning 3,losing 1 and drawing the other 1.