Majeed Waris returns to Lorient after collapsed West Ham move

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-09-03
Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has rejoined his team mates at French division two side Lorient after his reported move to West Ham United fell apart.
The 25-year-old will now has to psyche himself and get back to playing in the second division.
The Ghanaian having impressed last season with 9 league goals to his name and attracting some of the best clubs in Europe,the forward was steeled for a switch to the English Premier League.
Lorient have had a mixed start to the season having played 5 league games-winning 3,losing 1 and drawing the other 1.