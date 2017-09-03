Mahama deserves re-election – Harruna Attah

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: ghanaweb.com

2017-09-03

play videoFormer High Commissioner to Namibia, Harruna Attah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504448805_6_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

While some groups and individuals within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are against the comeback of former President John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer of the party in the 2020 presidential elections, Harruna Attah has declared his unflinching support for him.

According to Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, it will be good if the former President who was defeated in the 2016 elections by NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo decides to contest in the 2020 elections.

He said Mr. Mahama has performed well and as such has every right to contest for the presidential slot.

Speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show, the former Ghana High Commissioner to Namibia said, “I think the decision is his. If he decides to run, I think it will be a good decision because I haven’t convince myself that he didn’t do well enough.”

Inasmuch as the Constitution of Ghana allows a president to serve two terms in office, Harruna Atta said, he will rally support and also encourage Mr. Mahama to contest if he chooses to do so.

“Since the Constitution allows him another term, if it’s his decision then I think I’ll encourage him to do so,” he disclosed.

Background

Former President John Mahama has fallen into disrepute after he failed to retain his presidential seat in the 2016 general elections.

Some groups affiliated to the NDC have staged protests against the 2020 comeback of the former President because of the fear of losing to the NPP.

Members of the NDC Action Movement said Mr. Mahama should not be elected as the flagbearer of the party because as an incumbent president, he was unable to defeat the then opposition NPP.

The group and some staunch members of the NDC are, therefore, calling for an early congress to decide on who leads the party in the upcoming elections as flagbearer.