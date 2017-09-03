Local businesses should not be attacked – Harruna Attah

Business News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: ghanaweb.com

A former High Commissioner to Namibia, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah has advised government to desist from “attacking” Ghanaian owned businesses.

Instead of witch-hunting local businesses, he said government should rather support the owners and create an enabling environment where these businesses can thrive.

Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah’s comments come in the wake of the collapse of some local enterprises as a result of either their inability to meet government’s requirements or failure to use appropriate methods in their dealings.

In an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show, the veteran journalist consented that businesses that do not operate according to the country’s business laws should not be shielded.

He said, while exposing the wayward ones, government must also support the others who deserve protection.

He explained that, “Local businesses should be encouraged because the government cannot do everything. It’s the local businesses when they get established, that will create wealth and that’ll trickle laterally and vertically.”