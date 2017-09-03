Ken Attafuah exposes Kennedy Agyapong

Executive Secretary of NIA, Prof. Ken Attafuah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504453216_31_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Ken Attafuah has rubbished corruption claims leveled against him and Communication Minister Madam Ursula Owusu by Hon. Kennedy Agyepong.

According to the renowned criminologist, claims by the Assin Central legislator that the NIA in collaboration with the Communication Ministry awarded a suspicious contract are total false and fabrications.

He stated that his outfit is rather considering working with the contract signed with regards erstwhile NDC administration since the company in question has been considered as competent enough to deliver new IDs in one year to all Ghanaians.

Get All The Latest Politics Here – GhanaCrusader Political News



The controversial MP accused the National Identification Authority (NIA) of collecting monies from foreign investors stating it disregarded his bid for a contract to print NIA cards in favour of more expensive bidders.

The accusations have since been a matter of investigation at the presidency as the Criminal Investigation Department has since written to him to substantiate his accusation

قالب وردپرس

Comments