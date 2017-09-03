Ken Agyapong warns Police; accuses them of spreading falsehood

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand and Member of Parliament for Assin South, Ken Agyapong has accused the police of ‘spreading falsehood’ against him.

“The Police are warned, if they don’t take care they’ll forever regret their actions. Because they asked me a question about Abu Jinapor and I told them I don’t have any information on Abu. Now I believe it’s the police who are spreading such falsehood and it has gone viral on social media,” he said.

He added, “You inform the media that you’ve invited Ken Agyapong and even go ahead to say he fought when he came to meet the police, when I’ve not stepped my foot there, then you turn around and give me a call wanting to see me. I’ll not give them any information anymore, I’ll even go and take my evidence from the police, for whatever will happen to happen” he fumed on his Radio Station, Accra based Oman FM.”

Even though he didn’t mention the police officers who were spreading the falsehood against him, he believes their (police) agenda is to pollute the minds of the public against him.

Earlier reports that emerged indicated that Mr Agyapong was invited by officials of the Criminal and Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to substantiate allegations against some unnamed presidential staffers.

However, he claims he was never invited.

“Nobody has called me to come to the police station; I am not a thief or have lodged a complaint with the police….even if they call me I won’t go. I will even go and take my evidence from the police” he stated.