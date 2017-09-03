Ken Agyapong ‘clears’ Jinapor, Asenso and Ursula of corruption allegations

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Unfolding events surrounding allegations leveled against some appointees in the current government continue to lose value by the day as the claimants appear to be backtracking and are unwilling to press further.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) financier who first started the heat by throwing wild allegations at some individuals, before being joined by under fire musician Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus appears to be making a sudden U-turn accusing the police of trying to set their own agenda.

“I have never given any evidence against Ursula that she has taken bribe or is corrupt; I have never given any evidence against Asenso or Abu Jinapor so who is saying this? If they police are not careful the way I will treat them they will regret. I believe the police are setting their own agenda because they were even asking me if I have any information on Abu. Nobody has invited me”, he disclosed on Oman Fm’s Boiling Point on Thursday.

According to him, nowhere has he stated the three are corrupt challenging anyone who has a record of when and where he made such statements to come public.

The maverick Assin Central lawmaker threatened editors of the state-owned Daily Graphic saying they will see his brunt for attributing him something he has not said.

Mr Agyepong last week accused unnamed staffer at the Flagstaff House which is the seat of government of demanding Twenty Thousand Dollars from an unnamed investor before allowing the person to see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He was reported to have appealed to President Akufo-Addo and the National Security to immediately investigate corruption accusations made against the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and his other colleague, Abu Jinapor by musician A-Plus.