International Federation of Skate Soccer will create jobs for players – Albert Frimpong

2017-09-03

The president of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), Albert Frimpong says that his outfit will set up income generating projects for the physically challenged who are into skate soccer.

Speaking to journalists at end of other 2017 Binatone IFSS Unity Cup, Albert Frimpong revealed that the motive behind the formation of IFSS was to generate funds and create jobs the physically challenged who are into the spot.

He asserted that the Skate soccer athletes are hardworking and determined people with the willingness to lead an independent life thus called on the government and corporate bodies to join IFSS in its quest to move the physically challenged from the streets and provide them with well-paid jobs.

He commended Binatone Ghana, Diamond Cement Ghana limited, Ply Products and Auto Plaza Ghana Limited for sponsoring the event and also indicated that proceeds from the program will into funds that will be created for the project.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to making this event a success and also congratulates the Togolese national team who gave a very good account of themselves. I was a bit surprised with the kind of soccer they displayed”.

“The idea behind this program is to garner some money and create income generating jobs for these athletes. The sport is just to promote the event and also create awareness about the plight of these athletes. Once we get enough funding, we will set up income generating projects for the players, Frimpong said.

A formidable Ghanaian side defeated Togo 5-1 to clinch the competition that also had Vitabiotics, Decathlon, B5plus, Zenith Bank, Melcom and Jumia as its sponsors.