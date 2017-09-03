I have apologised to Rawlings – Alhaji Harruna Attah

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to Namibia, H.E Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah has disclosed that the rift between him and the former President Jerry John Rawlings has long been resolved after he publicly apologised to him.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana, Harruna Attah indicated that he used to have a very bitter relationship with JJ Rawlings until he realised time was needed to make amends since age was catching up with them.

According to him, he took advantage of his daughter’s marriage to apologise to Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

“I took the initiative to openly apologise to him and his wife that if I have done them any wrong, they should forgive me. I didn’t intend to harm them and I had no intention of harming them”.

“The time has come, our children had grown, my daughter was marrying that day, so I use the opportunity to say that these children are now growing, we cannot continue living in a state of siege, a state of fear, a state of fighting, so I’m stepping out of the way to apologise to them”, he said.

He further stated that he now feels at ease and relaxed since he made peace with the Rawlingses saying some heaviness has been lifted off him.

“I think it’s also good to make peace. When you make peace, it’s very nice. You feel so relaxed, it’s as if you’ve removed some weight and put down there. So peace pays, peace is nice”, he stated.