Ghanaians should acknowledge me – Akua Donkor

2017-09-03

The Flag bearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has stated that she deserves to be acknowledged and applauded by Ghanaians for being the only woman for establishing a political party in the country.

Interacting with an Accra-based radio station, she said that: ‘’I thanked God she survived the unfortunate incident which could have led her to her untimely death.’’

According to her: “Instead of Ghanaians praising her for her effort as a woman to lead a political party with the aim to develop the country, some faceless people rather seek her death and have consistently been castigating her.”

“They should have acknowledged and praised me. I have brightened the face of Ghana. The world knows I am the only female to be a founder of such a political party. It’s a good thing for the country but I’m been beaten and wanted to be killed as such…” She said.

Mrs Donkor noted that:“It is God who has blessed me. No man can destroy that…”

Three persons named, Yakubu Yusif, a Trader, Barnabas Kayase, a Driver and Abdul Razak Shaibu of the GPRTU Task Force in 2016 allegedly robbed Madam Donkor of her traveling bag containing plane ticket, Ghanaian passport, Voter’s ID, an amount of $30,000 and GH¢3,000.00 at Sowutuom in Accra.

However, she has commended the court for presenting a 20-year jail term to each of the three men. Also, hailed the media for supporting her during the trial.