Founder of NewsGhana.com.gh picks two nominations for Forty Under 40 Awards

Business News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: NewsGhana.com.gh

2017-09-03

Founder of one of Ghana’s most popular online news portal NewsGhana.com.gh (News Ghana), Roger A. Agana best known in the journalism circles as “Label” has been nominated for the Forty Under 40 awards.

The Forty Under 40 Award is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential accomplished young business leaders under the age forty from a wide range of industries.

The renowned digital journalist secures two nominations in the Media (Digital & Social) category. His nomination is because of his achievements, experience and innovation in the Journalism and digital domain.

Other personalities nominated in the Media (Digital & Social) category are Ms. Anita Erskine – Depp Media, Mr. Gilbert Persi Brown – Salmamumin Empire and Ms. Bridget B Agbenyor – Bridge Tv.

Mr. Esi Yankah – Esi Yankah Show and Mr. Richard Dugan – EEAR Multimedia (Business Day) also got nominated in the Journalism (Radio/TV/Print) category.

The awards scheme recognizes and celebrates 40 emerging leaders under the age 40 who demonstrate through their exceptional leadership. It is geared towards personalities in the public and private sector.

The award is not to serve as a competition ground but to inspire impending leaders to carve a niche for themselves in their professions and to drive the passion for entrepreneurship.