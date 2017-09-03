‘Forty Under 40 Awards’ scheduled for September 29

Business News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

The Award is to identify and honour most influential business leaders under age forty.

Xodus Communication Limited will again roll out the sensational event dubbed ‘Forty under 40 Awards’ this year under the Chairmanship of Professor David Atta Peters and in partnership with Ernest and Young.

The Forty under 40 Award is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential accomplished young business leaders under the age forty who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service.

The award scheme has 40 categories with 121 achievers and emerging leaders nominated under each category from a wide range of industries; ranging from Banking and Finance, Health and Wellness, Human Resource and Development, Education, Insurance, Investment and Pensions, Law, Government and Government Agencies, Manufacturing Logistics and Supplies, Real Estate and Development, Sales and Marketing, Advertising and Communications, Technology and Innovation, Mining and Natural resources, Agriculture and Agro-processing, Food and Catering and Beverage,

Others include Oil and Gas, Theatre and Arts, Fashion, Architecture, Design and Decor, Hospitality, Safety and Security ,Transport and Automotive, Energy, Philanthropy and Non Profit, Sports, Aviation, Consultancy and Professional services Family business, Media (Digital and Social),Event Management, Shipping and Maritime, Journalism ( Radio/TV/Newspaper)Printing / Press and Publishing, Construction, Telecom and Mobile, Social Enterprise and Community Development, Beauty and Lifestyle, Authorship and Creative Writing and Travel and Tourism.

It will recognise and celebrate 40 emerging leaders under the age 40 who demonstrated through their exceptional leadership.

The Awards will also inspire the youths to look out for possibilities in their journey of life and be committed in their efforts to succeed.

The Dinner and Awards is scheduled to take place on 29th September 2017 at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.