Emmanuel Boateng scores as LA Galaxy beats Colorado Rapids

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-03

Emmanuel Boateng <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504461631_742_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng scored his fourth goal of the season for LA Galaxy as they battered Colorado Rapids 3-0 at the StubHub Centre.

The Los Angeles-based club, who last won a game at home April 7 against Montreal Impact in the regular season, recorded only their second home win by beating Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

LA took the lead in the 18th minute, after American born of Ghanaian descent Gyasi Zardes was clattered over in the box by Colorado goalkeeper Zac MacMath, and Romain Alessandrini converted the resulting penalty.

Five minutes later, Emmanuel Boateng doubled the Galaxy’s lead with a one-timer in the box.

Zardes notched his first goal of the season after the restart, poking in Alessandrini’s cross to make it a rout for the home side.

Boateng lasted 84 minutes as he was replaced by American midfielder Jose Villareal.

LA Galaxy move up to 9th on the log with 26 points after 26 matches.