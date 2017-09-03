Don’t waste money fighting corruption – Haruna Attah

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

“Corruption”, the very same canker that supposedly ‘kicked out’ the NDC administration headed by Former President, John Dramani Mahama and which the ruling NPP pledged to “kick out” during their term in office, is amazingly not a very necessary factor to be considered in nation building for Veteran Ghanaian journalist and former High Commissioner to Namibia, H.E Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah.

Speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana program, Mr. Attah said that the country’s resources which are very limited should not all be focused on fighting corruption instead of finding other alternative ways of improving the country through creativity and innovation.

“Corruption for me, has never been my priority in nation building”, he said.

Harruna Attah noted that he would opt for creativity and innovation any day if he was given a choice between that and corruption as contributing factors to the country’s development.

Rather than focusing solely on eradicating corruption, he explained, the focus should be on channeling the country’s resources into promoting creativity and innovation which will go a long way to grow the country.

“I was interviewed when I was Ambassador about something or the other in Africa so I also posed the interviewer a question and I said, ‘if we had limited resources and you were given money just two; (1) fight corruption or (2) promote innovation and creativity, where will you put the money?.

Posing the same question to the host, Paul Adom Otchere, he responded saying “I think I’ll promote innovation and creativity”. Mr. Attah’s subsequent response was “Fantastic, I think I’ll shake hands with you, that’s what we should be doing, corruption is not a priority for me”.

Many Ghanaians complained about the several reports of ‘corruption’ and malfeasance among other things under the past NDC government.

The NPP which is part of persons who criticized their predecessors for engaging in corrupt practices pledged during their campaigns to restore and protect the public purse and rid the country of all corrupt officials and every trace of corruption.

President Akufo-Addo since his assumption of office has on several occasions reiterated his commitment to honouring his promises in that regard.