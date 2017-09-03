Dep. MASLOC Boss Maame Afua Akoto donates to Borstal Institute inmates

Deputy Director of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Maame Afua Akoto has made a generous donation to inmates of the Borstal Insititute, now known as the Senior Correctional Centre, of the Ghana Prison Service in Accra.



The vibrant politician, rather than spending lavishly on her birthday on Friday September 1, decided to celebrate one of the memorable days in her life by showing love to the inmates with items worth thousands of Ghana cedis.





The items include: 15boxes of water, 5 bags of rice, 5 boxes of assorted biscuits, 3 boxes of pepsodent tooth paste, 1 box of tooth brush/72 pieces, 18 cartoons of soft drinks, 2 packets of T.Rolls, 2 boxes of dettol and 48 pieces of towels. The rest are, 4 boxes of toilet soaps, 10 packets of mosquito coils, 40 bags of Kleesoft detergents, 200 pieces of Bibles and Cooked food & drinks.



Personalities who graced the event include, NPP National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku, Obuobia Darko Opoku, writer and motivational speakers, Author Ralph Antwi with 50 books to his credit, celebrities like Bibi Bright, Gloria Sarfo, Ohemaa Mercy, Abidiva and Nana Serwaa. The rest are Prophet Selassie Adea of Apostolic Empowerment, Apostle Nat Opare Yeboah and Emmanuel Coleman.