Bosch strengthens commitment to Ghana’s construction and mining industry

Business News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: GNA

2017-09-03

Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, has pledged to work with local partners in the construction, mining and allied industries to enhance quality work and grow the brand’s market share in the country.

In a media engagement ahead of a VIP market event in Accra which aims to showcase and introduce a range of professional power tools with targeted demonstrations to clients, Mr Benjamin Ofori, Regional Sales Director, Power Tools, responsible for West & Central Africa, said the company was focused on strengthening its relationship with its local partners.

“Bosch Ghana has geared a full business offering for the construction, mining & related industries to meet their needs which includes a wide variety of power tools such as measuring, drilling, cutting and grinding to name a few,” he said.

In addition, these are supported with a wide range of accessories for construction, woodworking and metalworking industries, delivering high quality performance delivering optimal efficiency for industries thereby fulfilling the needs of the developing economy, Mr Ofori said.

He said the major significance of the VIP event was to underline the commitment of Bosch in Ghana at building sustainable business relationships with customers, increase awareness in its solutions and products as well as to build confidence of the brand in the market.

The event is also to show Bosch as the business partner supporting in the development and growth of Ghana.

Mr Ofori said aside supplying the tools, there are ready teams with the primary focus of identifying end user needs, supporting in day-to-day challenges of users with a focus on strong after sales service.

“We also frequently organise training for tradesmen and construction users on sites,” he said, adding that the company’s aim is to provide professionals with tools that are easy to use to increase productivity in their day-to-day work.

“Our focus on the end-user has enabled us provide a wide range of professional products best suited to meet the user needs focusing on innovative solutions with safety features and supported with training and after sales service outlets. The tools are designed to assist the user to deliver high quality under extremely tight deadlines. At the same time, occupational health and safety plays an increasingly important role.”

Mr Emmanuel Agyei, the Managing Director Bosch-Ghana, said the establishment and official opening of a local Bosch office was a further demonstration of the company’s commitment to Ghana.

He said in the past year, the Bosch power tools team in Ghana has established Bosch Solution Boxes at various construction sites and the team has engaged with trades people on ‘best-in-class’ solution fit power tools and supported them with training and after sales service.

Trades people have come a long way as they have been accustomed to traditional hand tools. With the conversion to the use of power tools, productivity has increased with accuracy and trades people enjoy the benefit of reduced wastage of raw materials.

One solution is powerful cordless tools. They offer high mobility on construction sites without long set-up times – trades people can start work immediately.

Mr Edwin Eromokhodion, After Sales Manager, said the tools and machines displayed at the event meet the highest standards in speed, precision and robustness for consistent, professional work results.

Tools which are said to be environmentally friendly running on lithium ion technology were also displayed during the event.